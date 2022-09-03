Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing

ShowbizPublished:

The actress and writer said moving on from relationships could sometimes be ‘a really positive thing’ and open up new life opportunities.

Sharon Horgan at Bad Sisters premiere
Sharon Horgan at Bad Sisters premiere

Sharon Horgan says divorce can be “a really handy, helpful thing” and that shame should not be attached to relationship failure.

The award-winning actress and writer, known for comedies Pulling and Catastrophe, said moving on from relationships could sometimes be “a really positive thing” and open up new life opportunities.

Horgan, 52, is also the creator of HBO comedy-drama Divorce, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church.

Speaking to The Big Issue about her own relationships, she said: “I’d tell my younger self that sometimes it’s a really positive thing to move on from a relationship.

“It can mean your life suddenly just opens up and feels much more suited to your personality.

“I feel like, especially if you come from a religious background – I was brought up Catholic – divorce is kind of a dirty word. But it shouldn’t be.

“Divorce can be a really helpful, handy thing that can change your life. There’s a lot of shame attached to the failure of a relationship, and that shouldn’t be the case.”

Graham Norton Show – London
The actress and writer said moving on from relationships could sometimes be ‘a really positive thing’ and open up new life opportunities (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Horgan was married to businessman Jeremy Rainbird until their separation in 2019.

The actress also stars in the recent Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Dracula actor Claes Bang.

The full interview with Horgan can be read in the current edition of The Big Issue.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News