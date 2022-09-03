Foo Fighters to honour memory of Taylor Hawkins at special Wembley concert

Grammy awards

Foo Fighters will pay tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins in a special concert alongside a star-studded line-up at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The event will be a celebration of the “monolithic talent and magnetic personality” of the late musician and the band’s first performance since the 50-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

Liam Gallagher, Queen guitarist Brian May and Nile Rodgers are among the musicians who will be performing at the concert.

A host of drummers from globally-renowned bands are also on the bill including Queen’s Roger Taylor, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and The Pretenders’ Martin Chambers.

Hawkins’ son Shane, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, pop star Kesha, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and Luke Spiller of The Struts are also due to make appearances.

American comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will also deliver a special set on the night.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films and Creative, the full show will be available both live and streamed on Paramount+ and on MTV’s YouTube channel.

Funds from concert tickets and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family, who have helped organise the event.

Foo Fighters (from left to right) Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett (PA)

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

The band went on to win all three awards they were nominated for at the 64th annual awards but did not attend.