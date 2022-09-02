Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together

Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Kendrick Lamar has released a short film inspired by his track We Cry Together.

The song, which was previously released as a single, also features vocals from actress Taylour Paige.

Paige and Lamar star in the film as a feuding couple who communicate using the lyrics of the song.

It was recorded live on March 15 2020.

We Cry Together features on the rapper’s latest album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers which was released in May.