Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together

ShowbizPublished:

The song, which was previously released as a single, also features vocals from actress Taylour Paige.

Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury Festival 2022
Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury Festival 2022

Kendrick Lamar has released a short film inspired by his track We Cry Together.

The song, which was previously released as a single, also features vocals from actress Taylour Paige.

Paige and Lamar star in the film as a feuding couple who communicate using the lyrics of the song.

It was recorded live on March 15 2020.

We Cry Together features on the rapper’s latest album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers which was released in May.

It comes following Lamar’s powerful closing set at this year’s Glastonbury festival, which featured a dramatic demonstration for female rights.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News