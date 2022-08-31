Notification Settings

Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap

ShowbizPublished:

The actress, 36, shared two pictures of herself posing with younger brother Dakota Lohan in Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Lindsay Lohan at MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao

Lindsay Lohan has recreated a family photo taken in London more than 20 years ago while filming her first film, The Parent Trap.

In the older photo, she carries her smiling baby brother and in the most recent he carries her.

“Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs,” Lohan captioned the photo.

The 1998 film was the child-actress’ breakout role and saw her play estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, the latter of whom lives in the British capital.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She is also known for other noughties classic films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

It has been reported that Lohan recently married financier Bader Shammas after becoming engaged last November.

