Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person

ShowbizPublished:

The reality star, 38, said she loved everything about being a mother of two, ‘even the hard parts’.

Khloe Kadashian smiles
Khloe Kadashian smiles

Khloe Kardashian says her two children “challenge me as a person” and that motherhood is “an honour and a gift”.

The reality star, 38, said she loved everything about being a mother of two, “even the hard parts”.

Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogate.

The couple already share four-year-old daughter True.

Speaking to Elle Magazine about motherhood, she said: “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.

“(My children) challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

NBA star Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in January after it was revealed the basketball star had fathered a child with another woman.

It is understood they remain separated aside from co-parenting issues and that their second child was conceived via surrogate before the revelations became public.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News