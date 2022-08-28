Notification Settings

Lizzo leads the best fashion looks from the MTV VMAs red carpet

ShowbizPublished:

A series of famous names commanded attention ahead of the annual awards ceremony.

MTV Video Music Awards
MTV Video Music Awards

Lizzo swept on to the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) wearing an eye-catching billowing blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

The About Damn Time singer, who is nominated in several categories including artist of the year and best pop video, posed for the cameras outside the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, in the US.

She was not the only music star to make an entrance, with singer Tate McRae opting for a revealing pastel blue mini-dress and Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes donning a green double-breasted suit with flared trousers.

Here are some of the best looks from the event.

MTV Video Music Awards
Lizzo (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards
Tate McRae (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose from K-pop group Blackpink (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards
Jack Harlow (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards
Colton Haynes (Doug Peters/PA)
MTV Video Music Awards
Khalid (Doug Peters/PA)

Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the British stars nominated in the top categories at the VMAs.

They face competition from US acts including Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X.

Performances are expected from hip-hop stars Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who will livestream his from Yankee Stadium.

