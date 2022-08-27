Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has hailed the “care, skill and kindness” of NHS workers after he broke a bone in his arm on a visit to Scotland.

The former MP, who is now a writer and reporter on BBC’s The One Show, took a tumble while in Fife, and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Don’t break your humerus:it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally. But if you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne & Emma & Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with care, skill & kindness. Just the best! pic.twitter.com/9pi4sTnnW6 — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 27, 2022

And here’s the hero of the hour: the mighty Mark Johnston, @nhsfife’s finest, who looked after me last night when I broke my humerus- not so funny. The care & kindness of the paramedics & team at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy has been beyond praise. Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/0u0sNGbhpS — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 27, 2022

Brandreth was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he posted a picture of himself with medical staff member Mark Johnston.

