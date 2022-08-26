Original Gladiators question reboot given tighter health and safety rules

Original Gladiators

Stars of the original Gladiators have questioned what the show’s return will look like, warning that tougher health and safety regulations do “take away that excitement”.

The popular entertainment sports show is to return on the BBC for an 11-episode series next year, featuring new games alongside classic challenges like fan favourite The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course.

Original Gladiators Kim Betts and Sharron Davies, who were known to fans as Lightning and Amazon, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Friday to talk about the revival.

Davies, 59, said: “The only thing I think is going to be really testing is health and safety.

Contenders ready…. Iconic 90’s TV show ‘Gladiators’ is coming back – but this time on the BBC. It will return for an 11 episode series on Saturday night’s in 2023. pic.twitter.com/04eOa3zSwt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 25, 2022

“I think going forward that’s the thing which will be so very different from way back then.”

Betts, 50, shared Davies’s concerns, revealing that changes were being made due to health and safety rules even when the original show was running.

“Huge changes,” she said. “When we first started, things like the 6ft free-fall we used to do without a harness, just fall on to a crash mat.

“Brilliant if you’re not scared of heights and are aware of rotational falls, but as health and safety came on throughout the years you’ve then got to be attached to a harness.

“It takes away that element of fear and excitement for the viewers back home.

“I know some people got seriously injured on that… so I completely understand it. But when you’re trying to invent an exciting, thrilling game and then health and safety step in, which they did on numerous events, it all has to be changed.

The show will return for an 11-episode series next year (PA)

“It does take away that element of excitement.”

The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, returning with a new generation of “superhumans” who will compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength”, the BBC said.

Davies, a former Olympic swimmer, recalled the “good memories but tough memories” as she described injuring herself shortly after starting on the show.

“I was kind of avoiding doing it for a while because I saw how much everybody got injured,” she said.

“Then the first year I did it I went and cracked my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on my knee.

“So, good memories, but tough memories because we used to record two or three shows in a day and we would start really early in the morning and often finish at 10 o’clock at night.”

At its peak, Gladiators – broadcast from 1992 to 2000 – drew huge audiences to its Saturday evening ITV slot as the famous call of “Contenders, ready? Gladiators, ready?” echoed across TV screens.

Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! The iconic Saturday night gameshow is coming to the BBC in 2023 – as a new generation of superhumans compete in the ultimate test of speed & strength ?https://t.co/nKLVYwXqcE pic.twitter.com/zjnnLwjWib — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 25, 2022

Betts, a former British gymnast and the longest-serving Gladiator, said she has not been asked to be part of the show’s reboot.

She said: “I haven’t been asked. I know a lot of the public are wanting some of the old ones involved.”

Asked if she would like to be involved, Betts added: “That is a big question. I mean, I’m 50 and I’m one of the younger gladiators… Do people want to see a 50-year-old running around in a bikini?

“But it would be lovely to take part and try and help it be as successful as what it was.”