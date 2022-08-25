George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal

George Ezra

George Ezra has said playing Glastonbury has never “got normal”, adding “that place is magic”.

The 29-year-old singer of hits such as Shotgun and Green Green Grass has performed at the Somerset event a number of times since 2014 and this summer made a surprise appearance on the Sunday as a special guest on the John Peel Stage.

During 2021, he embarked on a 1,200-mile walk over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats, for a documentary.

During the film, Ezra stops off at an empty Worthy Farm, where the festival was due to be held in 2021, before the pandemic forced organisers to cancel.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ezra said: “I think no matter what we do it’s inevitable that you get desensitised to the things that you repeat.

“I grew up going to festivals, so my first festival season I’d get to site and it would blow my mind, no matter what festival.

“And especially when they started being in Europe, America, Australia, I was just like, jaw on the floor.

George Ezra plays a secret set on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury in June (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But then naturally – and I can’t beat myself up for this – something happens where, come the second record, you’ve done four or five festival seasons at that point and it’s a part of how you know the world.

“But Glastonbury never got normal.

“I went this year and it still has that thing where – and I don’t often talk like this – but I believe that place is magic. It’s just special and it’s a real honour to play there.”

His documentary, titled End To End, also features acoustic performances and tracks from his number one album, Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June this year.

The singer also reflects on his relationship with his music and live performance.

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas for one day only on August 29.