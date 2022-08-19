Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams are among the female celebrities opening up about their personal health stories for a new ITVBe series.

Celebrity Health Stories will cover topics close to the hearts of four female celebrities, shedding light on fertility issues, ADHD, periods and the consequences of cosmetic surgery.

Former EastEnders actress and 2019’s I’m A Celebrity! queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa will explore the condition of painful periods after she shared her own excruciatingly painful period experience with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

In Jac Jossa: Me & Periods, the 29-year-old will aim to destigmatise conversations around periods by speaking to medical experts and influencers to further understand the issue.

Jossa will also give viewers an insight into her personal life, sharing how her periods impact her family, working life and general wellbeing.

In a separate hour-long episode, Nicola Adams: Me & IVF, former professional boxer and Olympic gold medallist Adams will share her highly personal IVF story.

Adams, 39, recently welcomed her first child, Taylor, after her girlfriend Ella Baig underwent fertility treatment to conceive.

The film will follow Adams and Baig, 24, throughout their IVF journey, from their very first scans through to the birth of their son.

The couple will meet other people in similar circumstances to themselves, and explore the hidden difficulties of IVF treatment, while also discussing the prejudice faced by some same-sex couples wanting to conceive and the issues around being a mixed-race couple undergoing treatment.

Actress and original member of pop group S Club 7 Hannah Spearritt is also taking part in the series and will investigate breast implant illness after she suffered from the condition following breast augmentation surgery in 2013.

Alongside her partner Adam, 41-year-old Spearritt will meet other women who share her experience and attempt to change how breast implant illness is treated in the UK.

In Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD, original cast member of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Tanya Bardsley will speak candidly about her experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she was diagnosed with the condition six weeks before her 40th birthday.

Bardsley, 41, who is married to professional footballer Phil Bardsley, will give viewers an insight into how her life has changed since her diagnosis and also reveal what it is like to be a parent to a child with the condition after her son was also recently diagnosed with ADHD.

Speaking about the upcoming show, ITV’s commissioning editor of reality TV Amanda Stavri said: “At ITV we’re committed to depicting real-life stories for our viewers, in an authentic and truthful way – tackling important issues, myth-busting and providing important insight to create and instil change.

“These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola and Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light.”