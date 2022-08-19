Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode

The Sandman premiere

James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Sandra Oh will feature in a new two-part bonus episode of The Sandman TV series, Netflix has announced.

The dark fantasy drama series is based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved award-winning DC Comics series.

It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the mistakes he has made during his vast existence.

The surprise two-part episode will feature an animated story titled A Dream Of A Thousand Cats starring Tom Sturridge as Dream.

The episode’s guest voice cast features Killing Eve actress Oh as The Prophet, X-Men star McAvoy as the Golden-Haired Man, Twilight actor Sheen as Paul and Doctor Who’s Tennant as Don.

Tennant’s wife Georgia will also appear as Laura Lynn in the episode, while Sheen’s Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg plays Marion.

Comedian Joe Lycett stars as The Black Cat alongside creator Gaiman as the Crow/Skull Bird.

The episode’s director Hisko Hulsing said: “We endeavoured to make the animated version of A Dream Of A Thousand Cats as mesmerising and hypnotic as we could by utilising the magic of real oil paintings on canvas.

“We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time.”

There will also be a live-action story of Calliope from The Sandman universe, directed by Louise Hooper.