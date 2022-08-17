Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases

Cineworld cinema

Cineworld has warned audience numbers have been weaker than expected and predicted they will stay low until November due to “limited” film releases.

The world’s second largest cinema business said it is now assessing options to shore up its finances as a result.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK and Regal Cinemas in the US, had pinned its hopes on releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Thor: Love And Thunder to aid its recovery from the heavy impact of the pandemic.

However, in a statement the firm said: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since reopening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations.

Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)

“These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

Cineworld said it will continue with cost-saving plans but will also look at new options to improve its financial position.

The business, which was saddled with 4.8 billion dollars (£4 billion) of debt at the end of the last financial year, said it is in talks with stakeholders over potential funding or considering restructuring its balance sheet.

Liberum analyst James Wheatcroft said its heavy debt burden means a balance sheet restructuring will “likely leave little for existing Cineworld shareholders”.

Cineworld said: “The group’s business operations are expected to remain unaffected by these efforts and Cineworld expects to continue to meet its ongoing business counterparty obligations.

“Cineworld continues to welcome guests to its cinemas across its global markets as normal, without disruption.”

It comes after the business posted a loss of 565.8 million US dollars (£429 million) in 2021 as revenues were boosted by higher admissions.

Sentiment around the company has also been dented over the past year by a pair of separate legal spats.

Taika Waititi arriving for the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder in Leicester Square, London, in July (Ian West/PA)

In September, the London-listed business struck an agreement to pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US cinema chain for following a dispute, although it has subsequently sought to delay some payments.

Meanwhile, in December it was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court after it decided not to go through with a takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex as the pandemic broke out.