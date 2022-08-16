Notification Settings

Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister

Published: Last Updated:

The 64th season will begin with a special episode dedicated to the PM’s ‘distinctive contribution’ to British politics.

Boris Johnson
A new series of Have I Got News For You will begin with a special episode marking Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister.

The 64th season of the BBC One programme will return earlier than usual due to the broadcaster’s coverage of the World Cup from late November.

The first episode of the TV quiz show, airing on September 2, is titled Have I Got News For Boris – A Special Tribute.

Mr Johnson is scheduled to leave his role on September 6, the day after the result of the leadership duel between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss is announced.

Jack Dee
Jack Dee will host the show (Hat Trick Productions/PA)

It will feature a romp through the Prime Minister’s career and his “distinctive contribution to British politics”, it was announced.

Mr Johnson announced on July 7 that he would stand down as Prime Minister after the resignations of Mr Sunak and Sajid Javid from the cabinet sparked a mass exodus of more than 50 MPs.

He tried to defy his critics and carry on in office but the resignations continued until he was forced to announce his departure.

Have I Got News For You
Team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton (Ray Burmistan/Hat Trick Productions/PA)

Comedian Jack Dee will be guest hosting the episode, with journalist Janet Street-Porter and comedian Phil Wang joining team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

The new series of Have I Got News For You will return to BBC One on September 2 at 9pm.

