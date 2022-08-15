Olympian Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal name of their first child

Nicola Adams (right) and girlfriend Ella Baig

Olympian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have revealed the name of their first child – Taylor Nate Adams.

The couple, who have been together for four years, welcomed the baby boy in July, a month before his due date.

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello! magazine that her son being born is “the most amazing thing that’s ever happened” to her.

“I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love,” she added.

The couple’s journey to parenthood began in 2020 when they started IVF using Adams’ egg fertilised via a sperm donor who resembled Baig.

Baig carried the baby and gave birth on July 9 via caesarean section.

He weighed just 3lb 14oz at the time as he was born a month prematurely.

Baig recalled her shock when she woke up early on July 8 to find that her waters had broken and said that when she asked Adams to ring the hospital she replied: “Right – what’s their number?”

She also feels the baby has inherited Adams’ boxing spirit, saying: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that.”

“He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle,” she added.

“On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back.”

The couple said they debated Taylor’s name until he was born, with Adams explaining: “We had a few names in mind because we wanted to see what he looked like first to see if the name suited him.

“We didn’t want to get stuck on one name and have to think of a new one if it didn’t work.”

They added that they are now looking forward to life as parents.

Baig said: “I’m excited to see who he wants to be when he’s older.

“It will be so rewarding to see him experience everything we can offer him and see what he wants to do.”