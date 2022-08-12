Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Universal announces 2024 release date for animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4

ShowbizPublished:

The hit martial arts-themed film will be released on March 8, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.

Jack Black at Kung Fu Panda 2 premiere – London
Jack Black at Kung Fu Panda 2 premiere – London

Universal Pictures have announced the release date for DreamWorks animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4.

The hit martial arts-themed film will be released on March 8, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.

As well starring Jack Black as the loveable title character Po, the franchise has featured A-list talent including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and screen veteran James Hong.

Kung Fu Panda 3 photocall
The franchise stars Jack Black as the loveable title character, Po (PA)

The original 2008 film was nominated for a Academy Award for best animated feature and at the time became DreamWorks’ highest grossing original animated film.

Further details are yet to be announced.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News