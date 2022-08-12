Coldplay fans issued with heatwave advice ahead of Wembley gigs

Coldplay

Wembley Stadium has issued advice to fans attending Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C over the weekend.

The British band are playing six shows at the London venue, which has a capacity of 90,000, between Friday and August 21.

Advice published on the Wembley Stadium website asks those attending concerts on Friday and Saturday not to arrive too early, to avoid overconsumption of alcohol, and to wear light clothing to allow the air to circulate.

??? ??? ???? ?? ???? ? → Guidance for the hot weather ? → Bag Policy → No street drinking zone Get ready for @coldplay ? Important information can be found here: https://t.co/efhWE5ERiR#MOTSWT pic.twitter.com/HPN21keFkg — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) August 12, 2022

The venue has also said fans can bring in a refillable plastic or aluminium water bottle – up to 500ml capacity – which they can fill at water points throughout the stadium.

Other advice includes to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and to seek shade if fans feel too hot.

Concert-goers who find themselves feeling unwell during the show are advised to “seek help from the stadium’s customer engagement or medical teams”.

The Grammy award-winning band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, also shared the advice on their Twitter account.

After record-breaking temperatures were recorded in England last month, further hot weather is forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures could see England become hotter than parts of the Caribbean, with drought being declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.