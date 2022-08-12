Britney Spears ‘loves her children dearly and is a faithful mother’, says lawyer

Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Britney Spears’ lawyer has defended her as a “faithful” mother who “loves her children dearly” after family videos were released by her ex-husband.

Mathew Rosengart said Kevin Federline, 44, had “undermined the privacy and dignity” of the singer and that his actions were “cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff”.

Former back-up dancer Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, recently posted a series of videos which appear to show her arguing with her children.

In an interview earlier this week, he said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.

In a statement, Mr Rosengart said: “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world.

“The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly.”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004-2007 and share two children (PA)

He added: “Whether he realises it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.”

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Mr Rosengart added that Federline had also “created various legal issues for himself” which may include cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying and that he was working with Instagram to ensure that he adhered to the platform’s rules.