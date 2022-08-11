Love Island’s Laura Whitmore to make West End debut

Laura Whitmore

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is to make her West End debut as she joins the new cast for supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The Irish TV presenter, 37, will star alongside Busted singer Matt Willis, Archers actor Felix Scott and Australian actress Tamsin Carroll in the fourth edition of the play which will run from September 6 to January 8.

Previous seasons have featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen as well as appearances from Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

THE PHENOMENAL WEST END RUN CONTINUES ?@thewhitmore @mattjwillis #TamsinCarroll and #FelixScott make up the 4th cast ready to thrill audiences @CriTheatre from 6 Sep 22 – 8 Jan 23! Including our first Halloween performance? Book your tickets now: https://t.co/AuSNn6fxyy pic.twitter.com/nhCyedrsLY — 2:22 A Ghost Story (@222aghoststory) August 11, 2022

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

Whitmore, who is best known for presenting ITV2’s hit dating show Love Island and its spin-off series Aftersun, will play the character of Jenny.

The announcement comes after she revealed last month that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

The play will stay at the Criterion Theatre for the fourth season after it moved for the third edition.