Jacob Elordi worried his acting success will ‘sand down my edges’

Jacob Elordi in British GQ

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi says he is worried that his actor lifestyle is “sanding down my edges” and will make it difficult for him to prepare for future roles.

The Australian actor, 25, said he was afraid of becoming accustomed to “one way of being” and losing the ability to “feel anything”.

Speaking to GQ, he revealed that when he first moved to Los Angeles, he had crashed on a friend’s sofa for two weeks and that his audition for the popular HBO show was intended to be his last before returning home.

“I wasn’t booking jobs, I think I had – I don’t know, 400 or 800 dollars left in my bank account,” he said.

The Euphoria star, 25, said he was afraid of becoming accustomed to ‘one way of being’ and losing the ability to ‘feel anything’ (Eli Russell Linnetz/PA)

“Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.”

Euphoria, which also stars Emmy-winner Zendaya and Emmy-nominated Sydney Sweeney, follows the story of recovering drug-addict Rue.

The show has run for two series and received wide critical acclaim.

Speaking about the effects of his success as part of the show, Elordi continued: “The fear (is that) going on a walk in Byron Bay (New South Wales), at my home, (and) maybe one day that won’t hold the same value to me, because I’ve sanded down all my edges.

“I have no taste anymore. I have no taste for life.

“I only know this one way of being, which is smile, and wave, and being graceful all the time, and not feeling anything, and always being the graceful one in a situation, and always knowing what the right thing to do is, and always knowing how to handle myself.”