Love Islanders Summer and Coco share fiery exchange during the show’s reunion

Love Island 2022

Love Island contestants Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge have shared a fiery exchange during the show’s reunion episode on Sunday.

The eighth series of the hit ITV2 dating show concluded on Monday evening, with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned the winning couple and receiving the £50,000 prize.

During the Love Island: Aftersun reunion episode, Summer and Coco, who both entered the show during the Casa Amor process, butted heads when a group of islanders were asked who they had been spending time with since leaving the show.

While speaking to Summer, Coco, Josh Samuel Le Grove and Billy Brown, Love Island “superfan” presenter Darren Harriott asked: “Spill the tea, who’s been getting off with who? Come on, let us know!”

After Billy confirmed there had “been a few”, Summer added: “I know someone who wishes they would have got with someone, but we move. Better not talk too much.”

The comment appeared to ruffle Coco’s feathers, as she responded saying: “It’s just banter. If you can’t handle a big personality don’t go on reality TV. It’s banter.”

An argument then ensued, with the pair raising their voices to speak over the top of one another.

Summer continued: “Friends don’t say certain things hun but alright.”

To which Coco replied: “OK, well he’s been moving mad friendly, so.”

Tensions reached boiling point as Summer said: “Maybe we shouldn’t talk about you, if you want to talk about you, we can. Lean back.”

Comedian Harriott, 33, then stepped in to diffuse the situation. It was not clear exactly who the pair were referring to during the argument.

Elsewhere in the show, Luca Bish revealed that Jacques O’Neill was “so much happier” after leaving the villa.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed that Jacques was not in attendance, saying: “Sadly Jacques could not be here tonight.”

Speaking about the friendship formed between Luca and Jacques during their time in the villa, Luca said: “I think I actually called him before my parents. I called my sister to get Jacques’ number. Obviously I’m gutted he’s not here tonight.”

Luca grew emotional while reflecting on the exchange the two men shared shortly before Jacques left the villa, saying: “When I watched it back, we both knew what we were going through.

“I think it was a tough time and he did the right thing to leave because when I facetimed him the other day, he’s so much happier now and it’s just nice to see.”

Luca finished the show in second place with his partner Gemma Owen, ahead of Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

After the finale, ITV revealed Ekin-Su and Davide had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

While Gemma and Luca secured 14.5%, Indiyah and Dami came third with 11.8%, and Tasha and Andrew scored 10.1%.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.