Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus

Machine Kelly has responded at a vandal who defaced his tour bus with crude graffiti and homophobic slurs.

The US rapper posted a video to his Instagram story, laughing at the stupidity of the individual and telling them “you suck”.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday following Kelly’s show in Nebraska as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

A video posted by a fan showed crude graffiti in the shape of a phallus on the side of a pink tour bus, with the words “rap devil f*****” written on the other.

“You’re so dumb,” Kelly said, in a video recorded from his hotel room.

“You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f**king idiot.”

He continued: “I was by the busses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5am to spray paint a dick.

“You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like, ‘Goddamn it, I just wish he’d go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this dick’.”