Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

ShowbizPublished:

The No Time To Die star will reportedly play Rita Marley in the as-yet untitled Paramount film about the reggae star’s life.

Lashana Lynch at the 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Lashana Lynch at the 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the wife of Bob Marley in an upcoming film about the reggae musician’s life.

The No Time To Die star will play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount biopic, according to US outlet Deadline.

She will join fellow British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to portray the singer.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – fundraising gala – London
The No Time To Die star will reportedly play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount film about the reggae star’s life (PA)

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reported to be helming the project.

According to Deadline, Rita Marley and the Marley family have given their blessing to the casting decision.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, and is well-known for hits including  Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry,  and Redemption Song.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News