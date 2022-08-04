Chrissy Teigen ‘feeling hopeful and amazing’ as she announces pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Chrissy Teigen says she is “feeling hopeful and amazing” as she revealed she is pregnant almost two years after suffering a miscarriage.

It comes after the TV presenter said suffering a pregnancy loss in September 2020 was “the greatest pain I could ever imagine”.

Sharing a pregnancy photograph of herself in a cropped black t-shirt and sheer high-waisted briefs, the 36-year-old posted: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Famous friends offered their congratulations including Pam and Tommy star Lily James who commented with four love-heart emojis, while Queer Eye’s Tan France said: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love.”

Teigen and singer husband John Legend in September marked one year since she suffered a miscarriage after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

The model and cookbook author shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital in 2020, including one showing her and Legend saying goodbye to the baby they named Jack.

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF, though Teigen’s latest post seemingly indicates they have returned to the fertilisation process.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.