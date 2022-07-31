Beyonce enters singles chart race after release of new album Renaissance

Beyonce has entered a chart race for the UK number one single following the release of her seventh solo album Renaissance.

The album’s lead track, Break My Soul, is currently set to climb from number six to second place and could rival LF System’s Afraid To Feel for the top spot this week, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look.

Two new songs from the album may also make their debut in the UK singles chart on Friday, with Cuff It set to place at number 10 and I’m That Girl at number 11 so far.

Break My Soul, a house music-inspired single, was first released on June 21 and previously peaked in the UK chart at number four.

Her new 16-track collection arrived on Friday, six years after the pop superstar’s last full-length solo offering, Lemonade, in 2016.

The work features contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream.

Following its release, critics have praised it as “another remarkable record” in her catalogue and a “celebration of living abundantly”.

Elsewhere, George Ezra’s Green Green Grass is currently set to overtake Harry Styles’ As It Was to take third place, knocking the former One Direction star to fourth.

Burna Boy is so far due to remain in fifth place while David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s collaboration is set to climb one place to sixth.