Love Islanders vote Ekin-Su and Davide as least compatible couple as final looms

Love Island logo

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were voted the least compatible couple by their fellow Love Islanders as the finale of the ITV reality show looms.

The race to find the winners of this year’s show got personal on Friday as the contestants separated into their couples to discuss the state of the other relationships – while dramatic music played.

It comes just days before the grand final on August 1 where one of the remaining five couples will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 and take home the £50,000 prize.

The Islanders have been voting for their least compatible couples. The results are: ✨ Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 Votes ✨ Gemma & Luca: 3 Votes ✨ Paige & Adam: 2 Votes✨ Tasha & Andrew: 1 Vote✨ Indiyah & Dami: 0 Votes#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide are joined by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope, and Paige Thorne and Adam Collard as the last couples standing, after nearly eight weeks of the ITV dating show.

As they deliberated on who to choose, Ekin-Su told Davide: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK.”

But the couple received four votes for least compatible couple, ahead of a further viewer vote, meaning they are at risk from being dumped from the island ahead of the final.

Gemma and Luca received three votes, Paige and Adam received two and Tasha and Andrew received one, meaning they are also at risk of losing out.

Indiyah and Dami were the only couple to not receive votes, meaning they are safe and will participate in the final.

Earlier in the episode, the final epic dates continued with Tasha and Andrew, who dined on a beach within a Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

Arriving for the date, the pair appeared stunned as Andrew exclaimed: “That’s actually insane”, jokingly adding that Tasha had said she wanted a lot of roses.

Reflecting on their time in the villa, Tasha told him: “I never thought I’d ask a guy to be my boyfriend.

“I felt it had to be me to do it, to prove to you, to show you, I’m willing to do this, I’m ready to be 100% for you and all for you. That shows to me how it should be.”

Andrew later shared that one of his favourite moments was when Tasha told him about her “superpower” of her hearing aid.

“You’re incredibly brave and that’s a quality that I love about you. I want to be there for you no matter what, support you,” he said.

“I got you. I got you, babe.”

Luca and Gemma also enjoyed their final date in a private courtyard where they were serenaded by a six-piece ensemble.

From best mates to soul mates ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fFPwptAKnu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2022

Sitting at a table set up above a pool of water, Gemma opened up about their relationship, saying: “We wind each other up. But we both love it.

“You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovey-dovey with you than anyone really before. I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Speaking about their future plans, Luca added: “I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises (back home) might be putting a label on it when we’re ready.

“Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”