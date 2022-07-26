Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island villa after public vote

Love Island 2022

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite pairing.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed that Danica and Jamie, Dami and Indiyah, and Adam and Paige were voted as the public’s least favourite couples and therefore vulnerable to being sent home.

However, who will be booted from the villa will be shown during Wednesday’s instalment after the revelation was left on a cliffhanger.

The dramatic dumping comes less than a week before the show’s finale on August 1, where the winning couple will decide whether to split or steal the £50,000 prize money.

The episode also saw the islanders take part in a ‘Mile High’-themed challenge.

Dressed as cabin crew, the girls prepared the boys for departure, giving them a full safety briefing and offering refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private ‘Mile High Club’ moment.

However, the flirtatious antics of the challenge caused some friction between Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Luca appeared to get irritated that his partner Gemma was getting too up close and personal with the other boys during the challenge when she licked their necks.

Afterwards, Gemma talked to the girls about the situation and said that she had just acted in the “heat of the moment” and that she did not want to hear him sulking about the situation.

They later confronted each other where Luca admitted that he had not liked seeing her get flirtatious with the other male islanders but added that it was a challenge so he could not “stay annoyed” at her.

This frustrated Gemma further as she countered that he had previously said he “wasn’t in a mood”, which caused Luca to remove his microphone and walk out of the villa.

The couple later readdressed the situation on the terrace where they continued to have differences of opinion on whether the behaviour was acceptable because it was in a challenge.

Tensions were raised as Luca said: “I don’t want to be in a relationship where we’re having these stupid chats” to which Gemma replied: “Nor do I.”

He then asked if she still wanted to be in a relationship with him to which she agreed she did but the situation appeared unresolved as she walked off.