Long-time Academy member sentenced to eight years in prison for child sex abuse

Jeffrey Cooper, 70, sexually assaulted a girl, who was between 12 and 13 years old at the time, at his home between 2005 and 2007.

Long time Academy member Jeffrey Cooper has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Cooper, 70, sexually assaulted a girl, who was between 12 and 13 years old at the time, at his home between 2005 and 2007.

A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2002, he was convicted on three felony counts of performing lewd acts upon a child in May.

As well as his prison sentence, Cooper will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said: “Children are the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Mr Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims.

“I know that nothing can undo the trauma that they have endured, but I hope the victims find peace and healing now that this criminal process is complete.”

