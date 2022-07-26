Notification Settings

Jason Momoa reportedly involved in traffic collision near Los Angeles

ShowbizPublished:

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Jason Momoa at Dune screening – London

Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a traffic collision over the weekend after a car he was driving collided with a motorcycle.

The actor, 42, was unhurt in the accident but the rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with “minor, non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The report, obtained by local news outlet KTLA, said the collision occurred on Old Topanga Road, in Topanga, near Los Angeles just after 11am on Sunday morning.

Jason Momoa on the Graham Norton Show – London
The incident occurred when the motorbike rider drove ‘directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle’, highway patrol said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The other driver, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan, was riding a 2012 Honda and drove “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle” – a 1970 Oldsmobile -, according to CHP.

Following the incident Momoa flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

