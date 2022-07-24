Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that they will release a surprise album, Return of the Dream Canteen, in October.

The American rock band, consisting of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, have already released one album in 2022 with Unlimited Love, which came out in April.

Speaking about their upcoming release, the band said: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been.

“Just for the fun of it, we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs.

“A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.

“Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

“With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed.

“Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Return of the Dream Canteen has been produced by Rick Rubin, who also worked on Unlimited Love.

Unlimited Love was Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first release since their 2016 album The Getaway.

The band are currently on tour in the US, during which they are playing with a number of other artists including Haim and The Strokes.

The tour extends to Australia and New Zealand later in the year and will see performances from Post Malone and St Vincent.