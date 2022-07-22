Taylor Swift joins Haim on-stage in London

Taylor Swift

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance during Haim’s London O2 performance, telling fans: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time, it’s nice.”

The 32-year-old performed a mash-up of the American pop rock band’s anthem Gasoline with her 2008 song Love Story, from her second album Fearless.

Swift matched the band wearing black leather trousers paired with a black crop top, sporting a full fringe with her hair in a plait.

She said: “Good evening London. You know I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice, it’s nice, it’s very nice.

“But you know, I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2, and I thought ‘I am going to have to see that’.

“And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also think that.

“We had a thought that if we were to do some sort of mash-up we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.

“Which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly, it’s extraordinary work.”

At the end of her appearance, Swift hugged the band and said: “Ladies and gentleman, please take care of my best ones for the rest of the evening.

“Thank you for having me, good evening.”