Tiff to host world premiere of My Policeman starring Harry Styles

My Policeman starring Harry Styles will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff), organisers have announced.

The film, based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, stars the chart-topping singer as titular police officer Tom, who is embroiled in a complex love triangle set in the 1950s.

Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for their portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, plays his wife Marion, a teacher, while David Dawson plays museum curator Patrick.

The Amazon Prime film is set in 1950s Britain with flashes forward to the 90s, starring Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett as older versions of the main characters.

Michael Grandage directed the film, shot in Venice and Brighton, from an adapted screenplay by Oscar winner Ron Nyswaner, the writer of 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

The 47th edition of Tiff will run from September 8 to 18 across various locations in the city.

It comes after Variety reported that Styles’ film Don’t Worry Darling, which co-stars Florence Pugh, will screen at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is also set in the 1950s, in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert, and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.