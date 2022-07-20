Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Justin Bieber to resume world tour following facial paralysis recovery

ShowbizPublished:

The singer recently postponed his remaining US dates, which are due to be rescheduled in due course.

Justin Bieber at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Justin Bieber at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London

Justin Bieber will return to the stage with a string of dates in Europe after previously postponing his world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer will begin on July 31 at the Lucca Summer festival in Italy before continuing on through South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

He recently postponed his remaining US dates, which are due to be rescheduled in due course.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Announcing the US postponements, a post from the tour’s official Instagram account said the singer was “upbeat” and receiving “the best medical care possible”.

The 27-year-old previously said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News