Chrissy Teigen marks one year of sobriety in honest post about her drinking days

Chrissy Teigen has marked one year of sobriety by reflecting on the moments she cannot remember clearly due to being under the influence, saying “I never want to be that way again”.

The model and TV presenter, 36, celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram and said she was feeling “really good”.

Teigen first announced she had begun her sobriety journey in December 2020 after she was gifted the self-help book Quit Like A Woman.

She shared the news with her more than 38 million Instagram followers by posting a sweet video of her and her husband John Legend, 43, and their two children Miles and Luna on holiday.

Teigen wrote: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh.

“Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that.

“Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look… gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.

Chrissy Teigen’s husband John Legend said he was ‘so proud’ of her reaching the milestone (Ian West/PA)

“While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best.

“I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??”

She also shared an Instagram story which showed a sober streak counter that had reached the 365-day count, captioning the post “finally lol”.

Friends and famous faces congratulated Teigen on the achievement, with her singer husband saying: “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”