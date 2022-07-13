Jagger: Abba concert offers ‘technology breakthrough’ for bands like the Stones

Sir Mick Jagger

Sir Mick Jagger has said Abba’s virtual concert offers bands such The Rolling Stones a “technology breakthrough” to secure their legacies.

Abba Voyage launched at a purpose-built stadium in London in May with a star-studded event attended by the Swedish pop superstars.

Five years in the making, the concert features four 3D digital versions of the group’s younger selves singing and dancing to some 20 of their hits.

Abba Voyage launched earlier this year (Johan Persson/Abba Voyage/PA)

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, The Rolling Stones’ singer was asked how he planned to ensure the band’s legacy lives on in the next 50 years or more.

Sir Mick said: “That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven’t really honestly thought about it.

“The Abba thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough, which, I haven’t actually seen it yet.

“I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike. So I didn’t get to go. I wasn’t going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible, so I can’t really answer that.

Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Ian West/PA)

“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?

“We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well.”

The Abba Voyage show is taking place at a purpose-built 3,000-capacity arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The so-called Abbatars were created through months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light and Magic, the company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas, in its first foray into music.

During the concert, they are backed by a live band of 10 musicians and a complex light show.

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962 and have featured a rotating cast of musicians, with Sir Mick and Keith Richards the only two remaining founding members.