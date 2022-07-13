Adele’s most recent Emmy nomination offers chance to close in on EGOT status

Adele during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One

Adele’s most recent Emmy award nomination offers her another chance at edging closer to the coveted EGOT status.

The singer was nominated in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, which took place earlier this year.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

Adele won the Oscar for best original song in 2013 for her Bond theme tune Skyfall and has won 15 Grammy awards across multiple categories.

She was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 in the same category as this year for her Adele Live in New York City special on NBC, but did not win.

She has never been nominated for a Tony.

The prestigious EGOT status has only been awarded to 17 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.