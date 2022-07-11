Adam Collard: Who is the divisive bombshell returning to the Love Island villa?

Love Island 2018

Adam Collard counts among Love Island’s most divisive and headline-making contestants.

The Newcastle-raised former personal trainer earned a reputation as a heartbreaker and even villain during his time on the show in 2018.

Now he is returning to the Mallorcan villa as a bombshell contestant and promising to “ruffle a few feathers”.

Adam made his entrance on day one of series four and coupled up with Kendall Rae-Knight then Rosie Williams.

After dumping both girls in quick succession, he moved on to Zara McDermott.

But when Zara was unexpectedly dumped on day 25, Adam quickly turned his attention to Casa Amor newcomer Darylle Sargeant.

Zara later admitted she found it difficult watching her former partner kissing Darylle so soon after being eliminated from the show.

Adam’s behaviour in the villa attracted criticism from some parties.

Viewers of the ITV2 dating show were shocked when he smirked as Rosie cried following their split.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott at the National Television Awards in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

This prompted Katie Ghose, then chief executive of Women’s Aid, to release a statement highlighting “clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour”.

She said Rosie had “called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show” and asked viewers to join her in “recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical”.

Rosie also addressed Adam’s behaviour, later telling the Jeremy Vine Show she thought he had actually been “sort of praised” for his actions after leaving the villa.

She added: “Not by the public – the public were very much on my side. But when it came to work, he very much seemed to have a lot more of the work that came along for being this player.”

Adam was dumped on day 32 and in his exit interview said he would not return to Love Island if he had the chance, because he just wanted to see Zara.