One Tree Hill star praised as ‘strong’ after husband killed by lightning

William Friend died after being struck by lightning while on a boat near his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Hilarie Morgan at MTV’s TRL – Total Request Live – Leicester Square studios
Bevin Prince’s One Tree Hill co-stars have described her as “one of those strong ones” after her husband was killed by lightning, aged 33.

The actress was described as “light personified” by friend and castmate Hilarie Burton Morgan following the “unfathomable” incident.

William Friend died after being struck by lightning while on a boat near Masonboro Island close to his home in Wilmington, North Carolina, last Sunday on July 3.

His death was recorded online by the US National Lightning Safety Council.

Prince has yet to comment on the incident.

But writing on Instagram, Morgan said: “In every group of friends, there’s always the ‘strong one’.

“They’re the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It’s important to protect those friends, cause they’ll never ask for help.

“Our friend @bevinaprince is one of those strong ones. She is light personified. As some of you know, her beloved husband @britwilliam passed this week.

“It’s unfathomable.”

A memorial fund set up in Friend’s name has already surpassed 65,000 dollars (£54,000) on Go Fund Me.

The money will be used to support to two charities, Recess and Special Operators Transition Foundation, which were important to the couple.

