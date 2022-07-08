Damian Lewis swaps screen for concert hall as he announces debut album

Damian Lewis

Damian Lewis has announced he is to release his debut album and play two live dates next month.

The 51-year-old British actor, known for starring in the television dramas Billions, Band Of Brothers and Homeland, said he is excited to get “back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand”.

He will play an intimate warm-up show at London’s Omeara venue on Thursday August 4 before performing at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Sunday August 7.

Having played classical guitar since the age of 13, Lewis graduated to the steel string acoustic after being inspired by Elvis Presley and spent his early 20s busking in London.

After rediscovering the guitar during lockdown, he met with various London-based musicians, including Giacomo Smith, to record a currently untitled debut album that will be released next year.

Damian Lewis will perform at Omeara in London next month (DHP/Neil O’Brien Entertainment/PA)

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing the songs I’ve written and been recording for my debut album. Be good to be back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand.”

This summer, Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

He said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were “thrilled”.

Acclaimed actress and Peaky Blinders star McCrory died in April 2021 aged 52 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In recent weeks, Lewis has been pictured with US musician Alison Mosshart, from the bands The Kills and The Dead Weather, prompting speculation they have begun a relationship.