Cardi B gives fans lively performance at Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival – Finsbury Park

Cardi B impressed fans with a lively performance at Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park on Friday evening.

The rap music festival kicked off last weekend and is currently taking place consecutively in London and Birmingham.

Cardi B gave an energetic performance at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park on Friday (James Manning/PA)

American rapper Cardi B energised fans during her performance for which she donned a glittery sheer black catsuit as she danced around the stage.

The event, billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, began on July 1 and will conclude on Sunday.

American singer-songwriter Giveon also performed at the rap music festival in London (James Manning/PA)

Last weekend’s performances, which included Asap Rocky and Chris Brown, took place at Crystal Palace, while Cardi B closed the first day of shows in Finsbury Park.

The festival is also running consecutively at the Birmingham NEC – with the festival returning there for the first time since 2014.

Roddy Ricch performing at Wireless Festival (James Manning/PA)

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and American singer-songwriter Giveon also performed in the north London park on Friday.