Camila Cabello says she is not putting ‘pressure’ on finding love

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk – Arrivals – London

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello has revealed she is not putting “pressure” on herself to find love and is more focused on forming friendships.

The 25-year-old split from her long-term boyfriend, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, in November last year.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Cabello discussed her current expectations when it comes to romantic relationships.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called time on their relationship at the end of last year (PA)

“I don’t put a lot of focus on it,” she told the magazine.

“I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year…

“If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.

“Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”

At the time of her split from Mendes, Cabello posted a message on her Instagram account to inform fans that the couple were no longer together.

Cabello also discussed her experience of struggling with anxiety as a young adult (Cosmopolitan/Christine Hahn/PA)

The statement, which was also posted on Mendes’s social media, read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Cabello also spoke candidly about her struggle with anxiety during her teens and early 20s. She said: “It was something I just lived with. I was used to having functioning anxiety that got really bad every half a year.

“Then I started opening up to friends, and I realised how much suffering and neuroses are normal, and that we’re all batshit crazy in our own way, but when it keeps you from having healthy relationships and being more often than not in a relatively stable place, that I needed to seek out some therapy.

“Talking about it really helped me realise, ‘Oh, I think this is making my life harder than it is for other people.'”

She added: “I think pretending is a form of psychological torture and brings the most anxiety.

“We do that so much in our society and culture.

The full interview with Cabello is available in the August issue of Cosmopolitan UK (Cosmopolitan/Christine Hahn/PA)

“We’re constantly hustling and putting on a smile when we don’t feel good.”

The Bam Bam singer also revealed she has a soft spot for British food, and actor and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

She said: “I love roast beef and a Yorkshire pudding, parsnips and potatoes. I love fish and chips. I love beans on toast…

“Ooh, and I love Fleabag. I love Crashing by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, too. In fact, I love Phoebe Waller-Bridge, period.”