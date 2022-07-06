Notification Settings

Love Island villa faces fallout from Casa Amor as recoupling looms

Published:

A number of islanders have been unfaithful during the last few days.

Love Island 2021

Love Island will see a dramatic recoupling tonight as the contestants pick who they want to pair up with following Casa Amor.

The original islanders have been split for the last few days between the main villa and the nearby Casa Amor, where both groups have been tempted by newcomers.

Wednesday night’s episode will see them forced to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells, in a surprise recoupling dubbed Stick or Twist.

After they receive a text announcing the news, host Laura Whitmore will enter the villa and the recoupling ceremony will commence.

In scenes due to air tonight, Paige Thorne looks forward to reuniting with Jacques O’Neill, saying: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full.

“I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

However, while they were apart Jacques has kissed newcomer Cheyanne Kerr and suggested he may recouple with her.

Dami Hope, meanwhile, will say of the impending ceremony: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

