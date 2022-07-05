Casa Amor tests Tasha and Andrew’s relationship as both kiss new arrivals

The 2022 Love Island contestants

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page’s relationship continues to be tested in Love Island as both kiss new arrivals during the Casa Amor challenge.

Tasha and Andrew, who are the only pair who have remained coupled up throughout the series, both admitted during Tuesday’s episode that they had experienced something with one of the new bombshell contestants which they did not have together.

It also saw Tasha kiss new arrival Billy Brown in Casa Amor after Andrew previously strained their connection by kissing Coco Lodge in the main villa.

After Danica Taylor encouraged Tasha to “go with the flow” more, it appeared she took the advice on board as she opened up to Billy about how she was feeling.

She admitted she had initially closed herself off in Casa Amor due to being in a “strong place” with Andrew when she arrived but she had enjoyed exploring a new connection with Billy.

The model and dancer, 23, added: “It’s weird, you bring out this playful, flirty side out of me. I haven’t had that with Andrew. I do feel like there’s a bit of a vibe here definitely.”

Billy agreed with observation, saying: “I could always see through that you’ve got that fun side but I haven’t seen it yet.”

He later asked her if she was previously jealous of him getting to know Paige, which she replied: “I don’t know, I’ve already kissed you, soo…”

Roofing company director Billy, 23, pointed out that their first kiss was in a challenge but that he thinks she wishes it had not been in that scenario.

The pair then shared a kiss with Tasha saying that she did not expect it to happen as he admitted: “I’ve been waiting for that tonight.”

Afterwards in the Beach hut, Tasha said: “Bill did make a move on me, he did go in for a kiss. Very interesting. I don’t know where my head is at, I’m not going to lie.”

While in the main Villa, Andrew and Coco could be seen flirting with one another after spending the night previous in the same bed.

Andrew told her that he feels what they have is “obviously pretty good” and that he wanted to explore that more.

Coco also admitted her feelings lay strongly with him, saying: “I don’t really feel like there’s anyone else. I didn’t expect to get on with you as well as I did to be honest, it actually shocked me.”

He agreed that he had not expected to be “laughing the entire night” while in bed together, noting: “That’s definitely something me and Tasha did not have. I’ve woken up pretty happy to be fair.”

The Casa Amor split also caused havoc on the relationship of Jacques O’Neill and Paige Thorne during the episode.

Speaking to Dami Hope and Andrew in the main villa, Jacques admitted he had been caught up thinking about Paige’s feelings and feels he now needs to “crack on” getting to know the new girls.

He was later seen flirting with new girl Mollie Salmon as well as 23-year-old cabin crew member Cheyanne Kerr.

While over in the Casa Amor villa, new boy Samuel Agbiji offered his perspective of Jacques to Paige and other islanders.

He said that he believes Paige likes Jacques more than he connects with her and that he feels the rugby player has “disrespected” her during some arguments.

Afterwards, Paige admitted to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Gemma Owen that Samuel’s words had made her “doubt and question everything” about her relationship with Jacques.

Gemma, who previously dated Jacques in the outside world, told her: “One person’s opinion doesn’t change how you think or feel or know. You know better than anyone, you’ve been living with him for the past three weeks.”

In the Beach Hut, Paige emotionally said: “I know Jacques is a cheeky, flirty guy. I’m not saying for one second that he’s going to be sat there chilling, not getting involved… I don’t want to be that person that’s letting themselves be a mug, I just can’t be doing it.”