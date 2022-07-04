Casa Amor continues to test couples as Andrew and Dami both kiss new girls

The 2022 Love Island contestants

Casa Amor continues to test couples within Love Island as Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope both kiss new bombshell arrivals.

During Monday night’s episode, the girls will keep getting to know the new batch of boys at the second villa, while the other boys stay in the main property with a new group of ladies.

Andrew, who has been paired with model and dancer Tasha Ghouri since the beginning of the series, takes the opportunity to explore a connection with new girl Coco Lodge.

? FIRST LOOK ? First kisses are happening left, right and centre after Andrew and Dami make mad moves ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eai81hQZhX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2022

In the Beach Hut, he says: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once.

“At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.”

Andrew will ask Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat, where he says: “I did want to talk to you, as I know we had a chat this morning.

“You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more.”

Coco asks him why he wants to get to know her, to which he replies: “I’m not going to lie, you’re a bit of me.”

The 27-year-old graphic designer admits that her mother would want her to choose Andrew and thinks that he would get on well with her.

Later in the conversation, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there.”

Coco admits she liked the kiss and thinks he is a good kisser, prompting him to ask: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

She replies by asking him back “Do you wanna do it again?” before he takes his chances and gives Coco another kiss.

12 beautiful new bombshells can only mean one thing… It's time for Casa Amor ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sjgR4Dp27j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2022

Dami, who has been coupled up with Indiyah Polak, also brings new girl Summer Botwe, 22, up to the terrace during the episode.

Summer asks him: “Would you say I’m your type?” to which he replies: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind, to which he obliges, saying: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

During the conversation Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact and she challenges him to a staring contest.

Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot”, causing the pair to share their first kiss.

I just think that Dami and Deji #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vRedYo2uzN — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2022

Over at Casa Amor, Indiyah’s connection to Dami is also being tested as new boy Deji Adeniyi, a 25-year-old accounts manager, chats to her after they kiss during an earlier challenge.

He asks: “So after today’s challenge, the ultimate question is – was it a tactical thing or was there anything behind that? Be brutally honest, I’m not here to waste time.”

Indiyah replies: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”

He then questions Indiyah further, asking: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”

Indiyah says: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy.”

She adds: “Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”