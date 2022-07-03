Notification Settings

Sir Cliff Richard treats Wimbledon Centre Court to rendition of Summer Holiday

ShowbizPublished:

He was one of the many famous faces attending the tournament on Sunday.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Sir Cliff Richard entertained the crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court with a rendition of his 1963 song Summer Holiday.

Day seven of the tournament saw the 81-year-old singer deliver an a cappella version of the track as part of a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the main arena.

Sir Cliff roamed up and down the courtside and encouraged the audience to sing along.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir Cliff Richard entertains the crowd on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Tennis fans were also treated to a performance by singer Freya Ridings and an appearance by a selection of former champions.

Sienna Miller was also among the crowd at the All England Club, wearing a white lace strapless dress and high heels.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Seven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sienna Miller (James Manning/PA)

The 40-year-old, who recently starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the west London site.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw were also both in attendance on Sunday.

