Gemma Owen and Luca Bish tempted as they are split during Casa Amor week

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish face having their relationship tested after being split during the Casa Amor challenge.

After the female contestants left for the second villa at the start of the weekend, Sunday night’s episode saw them introduced to a batch of new boys.

Nineteen-year-old Gemma, the daughter of football star Michael Owen, bonded with newcomer Jack Keating over them both having famous parents.

Jack, 23, is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, who has said he is “buzzing” his child is appearing on the ITV2 dating show.

Speaking to some of new boys, Gemma was asked how things were going with Luca and whether they were “officially a couple”.

She replied: “I wouldn’t say we’re official and I would not be official while we’re in here.

“I’m a big family person and it would be important to introduce someone to my family and get their take on him, and I would want to meet their family.”

In the main villa, the boys were being tempted by a group of bombshell girls.

Put a ring on it already ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kenZi4LAVw — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 3, 2022

Make-up artist Mollie Salmon, 23, appeared to take a liking to Luca and asked him for a private chat.

She cracked a joke about the Brighton-based fishmonger’s profession, saying: “Guess what? My last name’s Salmon.”

He replied: “No, it’s not.”

Mollie added: “I swear to you. Luca Bish, Mollie fish!”

After some flirty conversation, Luca admitted he did find her attractive, but added: “I’m semi-closed but you just don’t know what’s happening over there (in Casa Amor).

“If someone were to come in here, it would take something special, and you don’t know.”