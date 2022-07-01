Love Island heats up as two are dumped and Casa Amor returns

The 2022 Love Island contestants

Things are beginning to heat up for this year’s Love Island contestants after the girls moved into the notorious Casa Amor villa.

The second villa has been a staple in the ITV2 show’s previous years and is known for often providing temptation and subsequent drama among the islanders.

During Friday evening’s episode, the female islanders received the news that they were heading out for a cocktail night and left the villa full of excitement chanting “Girls night out, girls night out.”

However, it was soon apparent that they were headed to a brand new Casa Amor villa where they would meet six new boys and have their current relationships put to the test.

After arriving at Casa Amor, Paige Thorne made a toast, saying: “Girls, this is going to be the best girls holiday ever, we’re going to have the best chats, the best time, and only positive energy please.”

While the boys remained at the main villa and appeared lost without their partners, Tasha Ghouri received a text which read: “Girls welcome to Casa Amor, you’ll have six new boys to get to know.”

Shortly before the episode ended, the latest additions entered Casa Amor, ready to impress the waiting girls.

The new male contestants include 23-year-old roofing company director Billy Brown, 25-year-old accounts manager Deji Adeniyi and 23-year-old labourer George Tasker.

It's *that* time… Meet the boys of Casa Amor ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u9muQqFlCF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022

Completing the line-up is 23-year-old social media marketer Jack Keating and models Samuel Agbiji and Josh Samuel, both 22.

The return of Casa Amor comes after Charlie Radnedge and Antigoni Buxton were dumped from the Love Island villa by their fellow islanders as three couples were left vulnerable after British public were given the chance to vote for which couples were the most compatible.

Antigoni appeared shocked and disappointed by the decision, but while Charlie expressed his disappointment, he appeared unsurprised.

We've loved every minute of Antigoni & Charlie's journey ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RQUJqKwztW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022

Prior to the Casa Amor excitement, dancer and model Tasha struggled to cope with finding herself among the three least popular couples, along with her partner Andrew Le Page.

Speaking to Paige Thorne, Tasha said: “It’s hard because when you’ve been in the bottom three two weeks ago and then you’re in the bottom three again, it just genuinely can set you back quite a lot.

“It’s so hard to ignore it because I’ve been so good and so happy with Andrew the past few days and then to have this, it’s now making me think, are me and Andrew actually compatible?”

Elsewhere in the villa, things continued to hot up between Ekin-Su Culculoghlu and Davide Sanclimenti as the pair made coffee and pancakes for one another.

The couple’s fellow islanders picked up on Ekin-Su and Davide’s blossoming romance. As Gemma Owen and Luca Bish watched the pair enjoy time in the pool, Luca said: “I think he likes her a lot more than he lets on.”

Later in the episode, Ekin-Su jokingly told Gemma: “I want to get married to Davide and that’s it.”

The wait is over… Ekin-Su got her morning coffee from Davide ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GUUha0fhW0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2022

In a preview of Sunday evening’s episode, viewers caught a glimpse of the six brand new girls who are set to surprise the boys and enter the main villa.