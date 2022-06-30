Dame Mary Berry reveals she still plays recreational tennis aged 87

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she still plays “a little” tennis at the age of 87.

The former British Bake Off star was seen beaming from the royal box on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday, alongside her daughter Annabel Bosher.

Dame Mary wore a pearl necklace with an elegant, bird-patterned white dress and bright pink jacket for the occasion.

Dame Mary Berry in the royal box (Aaron Chown/PA)

She was part of the crowd action when Great Britain’s Katie Boulter won her second-round singles game two days after her grandmother died.

Spectators roared in support for the 25-year-old player, and many shed a tear when she dedicated her win to her grandmother.

Dame Mary told the official Wimbledon Radio Channel ahead of the match that she would be rooting for Boulter.

When asked what she liked about Wimbledon, Dame Mary said: “It’s the excitement of arriving, and of course, you’re greeted with the most amazing flowers, and of course today it’s singles day.

Dame Mary Berry (centre) and daughter Annabel Bosher at Wimbledon on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I’m looking forward to seeing Katie.

“I want her to do well because she’s British.”

Speaking about SW19’s famous strawberries and cream, she said: “The tradition – it’s the first strawberries of the season, always with cream, and you just think of Wimbledon.

“I’ve been several times, and I usually come with my daughter Anna, who’s a great tennis player.

Dame Mary Berry as she arrived at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I play tennis a little.”

When asked if she still plays, she said: “What do you mean, still?”

A different roster of celebrities, former sports stars and patrons watch the Championships from the royal box each day.