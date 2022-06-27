Love Island features sustainable twist as contestants don pre-worn party clothes

Love Island

Monday’s episode of Love Island featured a sustainable twist, with the stars of the villa donning pre-worn clothes for their Blue Party.

Contestants all wore outfits purchased from eBay which took inspiration from this year’s fashion trends.

It is the first time that pre-worn fashion has been showcased on the popular ITV show and is aimed at promoting more conscious fashion.

Indiyah Polack (ITV/PA)

Islanders showed off trends including dopamine dressing, blurred lines and Y2K, opting for satin shirts and dresses, crop tops, colour pops and cut-off denim.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who was accused of spreading gossip about Gemma Owen and her partner Luca Bish in the episode, opted for a glamorous, vintage Herve Leger dress.

Bish dressed to impress with a printed Gucci bowling shirt, and other standout outfits included Tasha Ghouri in a midriff-baring combo, and Indiyah Polack who channelled blurred lines.

Blue Party on Love Island (ITV/PA)

“It’s so exciting to see the Islanders embracing their dream designer looks for the Blue Party,” said eBay’s Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman.

“From Hugo Boss, to Gucci and even Herve Leger, they’re showcasing how pre-loved is a great way to get your hands on the most desirable of brands.

“Tuning into this year’s themes of dopamine dressing and blurred lines, the girls look incredible in everything from a midriff-baring crop top, to a tailored co-ord, while the boys really do shine in every shade of blue.”

Certain items from the show will be available for purchase from eBay at the end of the series.