Lorde laments control on female bodies in wake of US abortion ruling

Glastonbury Festival 2022

Lorde has called on women to access their inner wisdom during her Glastonbury set in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

During her show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, she delivered a message about female bodily autonomy which she concluded by saying “F*** the Supreme Court”.

The New Zealand singer, 25, joins a number of musicians who have condemned the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling during the festival including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

Lorde performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Near the end of her rendition of Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All), she altered the lyrics to speak out on how she feels female bodies are controlled.

She said: “Want to hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.

“But here’s another secret, you possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you.

“That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make accessing that wisdom your life’s work? Because everything depends on it.”

The pop star ended the message by saying “F*** the Supreme Court”.

This marks Lorde’s second appearance at Glastonbury. She last played at the festival in 2017.

Throughout her energetic set, she told the crowd it was “so good to be back” as she performed a selection of her hit songs including Buzzcut Season, Homemade Dynamite, The Louvre, Sober and Royals.

The singer brought vibrancy to the stage with her lilac outfit (Yui Mok/PA)

She brought vibrancy to the stage with her outfit – a lilac leotard paired with red tights and ribbons around her wrists – while her band were all dressed in mustard yellow suits.

The singer also surprised the Glastonbury crowd by bringing out Clairo and Arlo Parks to perform her song Stoned at the Nail Salon together.

Another poignant moment came as she reflected on how she used to dream about performing at the festival as a child.

She said: “I used to watch live streams of this festival on video from my bed in New Zealand and I wondered what it would feel like to stand here and sing with the flags.

“Even as a kid I knew that the Pyramid Stage was kind of magic so it’s crazy to be here with you.”

The singer added that after the last few years she takes moments like this “less for granted”.

Lourde’s appearance was her second at Glastonbury after first playing at the festival in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

Drawing to the end of her set she amplified the energy with her song Supercut which got the crowd jumping and singing along as the sun shone down upon them.

She built upon the momentum as she introduced her hit Green Light, saying she thinks of it as a “British song”, causing the packed audience to cheer before they chanted the lyrics back to her.

Afterwards she said: “Thank you so much, no one can dance to that song like a British crowd.”

Lorde dedicated her last song of the night, Solar Power, to those who were there “with their buds having a drink under this beautiful sky” and thanked everyone for supporting her.

US rapper Kendrick Lamar will take to the Pyramid Stage after Lorde to close the festivities at Worthy Farm in Somerset as the festival’s final headliner.

Ahead of Lorde, the Pyramid Stage hosted rock band Elbow, who were joined by a giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian and a choir of refugees.

Meanwhile Diana Ross reeled off hit after hit when she took to the stage earlier in the day.