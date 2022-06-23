The Late Late Show with James Corden returns to UK featuring A-list guests

James Cordon

James Corden is bringing The Late Late Show back to the UK featuring Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo and studio guests including Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

The late night American talk show will see host Corden filming episodes from the Freemasons’ Hall in London, which will be broadcast from June 28 to July 1.

It will be the first time the show has filmed in the UK since 2019, following the coronavirus pandemic.

⚠️ The #LateLateShow takeover of London has commenced ⚠️ https://t.co/Bd13WTXrs7 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 23, 2022

The show will feature a mix of celebrity guests, including actors Vin Diesel, Jamie Dornan, John Boyega, Tessa Thompson and David Harbour, alongside singers Alanis Morissette and Sam Smith.

Corden, 43, will also immerse himself in American Politics in his “Take a Break” segment, which will see him fill in as the assistant to President Joe Biden.

Similarly, the show will feature three-time Grammy winning pop star Lizzo buckling up for a new segment of Carpool Karaoke.